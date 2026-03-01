Power Protocol Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (POWER)

Power Protocol (POWER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Power Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Protocol has traded up 322.6% against the dollar. Power Protocol has a total market cap of $404.30 million and $68.87 million worth of Power Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,926.09 or 1.00537697 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Power Protocol Token Profile

Power Protocol was first traded on December 5th, 2025. Power Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Power Protocol’s official message board is powerprotocol.xyz/en,. Power Protocol’s official Twitter account is @powerprtcl. The official website for Power Protocol is powerprotocol.xyz/en.

Buying and Selling Power Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Protocol (POWER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Power Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 210,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Power Protocol is 1.90283818 USD and is up 23.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $48,604,617.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://powerprotocol.xyz/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.