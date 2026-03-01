Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$94.23 and last traded at C$92.00. 12,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 6,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pernod Ricard to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDRDF

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.7%

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.92.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) is a French multinational company specializing in the production, distribution and marketing of wines and spirits. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of premium brands, including whiskies such as Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet, cognacs under the Martell label, vodkas like Absolut, and tequilas including Olmeca. In addition to these core offerings, Pernod Ricard markets rosé and sparkling wines, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, positioning itself among the world’s leading producers in the beverage alcohol industry.

Formed in 1975 through the merger of Pernod and Ricard—two well-established French distillers—the organization has grown organically and through targeted acquisitions to extend its global footprint.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.