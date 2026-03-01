ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,566,193 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 29th total of 3,917,307 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,728,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,728,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $61,000. 1248 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

