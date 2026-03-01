Hercules Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 28,062 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,119 put options.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,509,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,841,435.32. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Meyer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 448,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,764.49. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 113,965 shares of company stock worth $1,704,541. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hercules Capital

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. CEO SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Analyst Note

Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Negative Sentiment: Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure.

Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield?seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. MarketBeat HTGC

Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield?seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and price?target cuts (Wells Fargo, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and others) have pressured sentiment and likely contributed to selling. Analyst Coverage

Hercules Capital Stock Down 7.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Hercules Capital this week:

HTGC opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high?growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.