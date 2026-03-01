Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.31 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,219,311,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,665,451 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API. Telegram, Discord, Github, Reddit, Medium, LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

