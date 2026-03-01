Flare Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $797.85 million and $3.86 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 105,082,039,712 coins and its circulating supply is 84,988,003,676 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 105,082,056,563.292999 with 84,988,003,676.239315 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.00956781 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,420,679.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

