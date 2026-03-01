Huntington National Bank Sells 14,648 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

