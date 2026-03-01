Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $104.32 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,877,366,571 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,877,366,571.9410486 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.39604001 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 532 active market(s) with $124,299,163.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

