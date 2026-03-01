yearn.finance Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $93.87 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $2,631.38 or 0.03980548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,174.03 or 1.00102780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,672 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders. Core Products: Vaults: Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise. Earn: The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page. Zap: A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve. Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve. Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins. Cover: Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts anor protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual. Governance: The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes. Telegram, Discord, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

