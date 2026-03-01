yearn.finance Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $93.87 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $2,631.38 or 0.03980548 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,174.03 or 1.00102780 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,672 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.
