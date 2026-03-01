Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 706,392 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 1,033,627 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 508,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brummer Multi Strategy AB acquired a new stake in Klotho Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Klotho Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klotho Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klotho Neurosciences by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Klotho Neurosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLTO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klotho Neurosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klotho Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 10.27. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.

