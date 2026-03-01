Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,431 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 29th total of 16,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

INVZW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,963. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

