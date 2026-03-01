CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 2,623.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $39,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,650,896 shares of company stock valued at $397,218,577.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $79.56 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.34.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

