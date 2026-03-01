Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,498 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 107,414 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy”.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.48. 30,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.08. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Financial Services

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $81,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,876.94. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

