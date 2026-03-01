Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in February

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,879 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the January 29th total of 103,632 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.5%

FTF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE American: FTF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income while maintaining a limited interest-rate risk profile. The trust primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. By concentrating on higher-quality credits, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of income while moderating the impact of rising or volatile interest rates on its net asset value.

To manage duration risk, FTF maintains a target portfolio duration that is shorter than that of broad bond-market indices, typically ranging between two and five years.

