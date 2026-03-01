Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading 6.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.49. 10,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2855.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development, appraisal and long-term production of offshore hydrocarbon assets. The company’s operations are centered on conventional oil and natural gas resources, and it pursues both greenfield exploration projects and the acquisition of producing fields to sustain a diversified portfolio of upstream assets.

The company’s core activities include seismic surveying, well engineering, and facility design, along with reservoir management and production optimization.

