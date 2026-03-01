Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 43,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 42,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. It also manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services.

