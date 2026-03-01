Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Price Tops $26.26

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Giggle Fund has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Giggle Fund has a market cap of $26.26 million and $21.35 million worth of Giggle Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giggle Fund token can now be bought for about $26.26 or 0.00039646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Giggle Fund launched on September 21st, 2025. Giggle Fund’s total supply is 993,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Giggle Fund’s official Twitter account is @gigglefundbsc. Giggle Fund’s official message board is x.com/i/communities/1969807538154811438/about. Giggle Fund’s official website is giggletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Giggle Fund has a current supply of 993,706.52485073. The last known price of Giggle Fund is 25.41542714 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $17,191,752.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giggletoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giggle Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giggle Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giggle Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

