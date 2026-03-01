Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and $19.19 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,848,368,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,848,368,937.84333439 with 921,977,925.52722659 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.35844865 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $23,145,329.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

