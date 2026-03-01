Arweave (AR) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $100,865,246.64 trillion and $25.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,568.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.00670902 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00023389 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
