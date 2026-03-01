New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

CB opened at $340.29 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $342.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.