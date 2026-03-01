Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 228.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 706.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 12.4%

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.