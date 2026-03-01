Aviso Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

