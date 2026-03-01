Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $520.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ conference call:

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Q4 results showed Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million and 3.8 million tons shipped, down from Q3, signaling continued market weakness and near-term earnings pressure.

Q4 results showed and 3.8 million tons shipped, down from Q3, signaling continued market weakness and near-term earnings pressure. Alpha has secured 4.1 million domestic committed tons at an average price of $136.30 for 2026, giving the company a more predictable cash-flow base despite volatile spot markets.

Alpha has secured for 2026, giving the company a more predictable cash-flow base despite volatile spot markets. The new Kingston Wildcat longwall project is progressing (permanent power and key infrastructure installed) and is expected to produce roughly 500,000 tons in 2026 as it ramps toward ~1 million tons annual capacity, supporting production growth.

The new Kingston Wildcat longwall project is progressing (permanent power and key infrastructure installed) and is expected to produce roughly as it ramps toward ~1 million tons annual capacity, supporting production growth. Management warned recent gains in the Australian Premium Low-Vol index were largely supply-driven (Queensland flooding) and likely temporary, while growing oversupply of high-vol coal could put downward pressure on realizations given Alpha’s quality mix.

Management warned recent gains in the Australian Premium Low-Vol index were largely supply-driven (Queensland flooding) and likely temporary, while growing oversupply of high-vol coal could put given Alpha’s quality mix. Balance sheet strength remains a priority with $524.3 million total liquidity at year-end, substantial unused ABL availability, ongoing measured share buybacks, and an estimated ~<$2/ton benefit from the Section 45X tax credit embedded in guidance.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE AMR opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.78. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $253.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. Texas Capital cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $204.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha Metallurgical Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance on volumes and pricing — Alpha said it is ramping the Kingston/Wildcat operation and is targeting ~4.1 million domestic tons at an average realized price of $136.30, which supports higher future revenues and utilization if achieved. Alpha targets 4.1M tons

Company guidance on volumes and pricing — Alpha said it is ramping the Kingston/Wildcat operation and is targeting ~4.1 million domestic tons at an average realized price of $136.30, which supports higher future revenues and utilization if achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA and disclosure materials — the company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5M for Q4 and published a press release and slide deck; these items give investors detail to model near?term cash flow and capital plans. Review the release and slides for cash, capex and debt detail. Press release: Financial results Q4/FY2025

Adjusted EBITDA and disclosure materials — the company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5M for Q4 and published a press release and slide deck; these items give investors detail to model near?term cash flow and capital plans. Review the release and slides for cash, capex and debt detail. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed top?line expectations and showed a loss — Alpha reported a GAAP net loss of $17.3M and EPS of ($1.34) (in line with consensus) while revenue of $520.5M missed the ~$538.5M estimate and was down ~15.7% year?over?year; the company posted negative margins and ROE, signaling weak near?term fundamentals and pressure on profitability. Earnings transcript / highlights

Q4 results missed top?line expectations and showed a loss — Alpha reported a GAAP net loss of $17.3M and EPS of ($1.34) (in line with consensus) while revenue of $520.5M missed the ~$538.5M estimate and was down ~15.7% year?over?year; the company posted negative margins and ROE, signaling weak near?term fundamentals and pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — the report and tone of the call have driven selling pressure and above?average trading volume as investors weigh slower demand and the time needed for new mine ramps to offset declines. Listen to the call/slides for management’s cadence on cost cuts, timing of volume growth and cash flow. Q4 earnings snapshot

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.16 per share, with a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 816,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,639,601.92. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,528.48. This trade represents a 61.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 644,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 494,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.