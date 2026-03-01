Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $519.67.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DDS opened at $604.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.12. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $741.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

