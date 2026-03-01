Mizuho Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $69.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.72% from the stock’s previous close.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

HGV stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 1.60%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.0% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 274,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $1,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,824 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,825,000 after purchasing an additional 693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management set a firm adjusted?EBITDA target for 2026 of $1.185B–$1.225B and emphasized strong capital returns (including buybacks), signaling management confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. This is a near?term catalyst that could support the stock if execution follows through. Hilton Grand Vacations outlines $1.185B–$1.225B adjusted EBITDA target for 2026 with strong capital returns focus

Management set a firm adjusted?EBITDA target for 2026 of $1.185B–$1.225B and emphasized strong capital returns (including buybacks), signaling management confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. This is a near?term catalyst that could support the stock if execution follows through. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting buybacks as a meaningful equity-support mechanism; a Seeking Alpha upgrade argues buybacks could materially boost shareholder value if deployed. Watch buyback cadence and authorization details. Buybacks Can Power Hilton Grand Vacations Higher (Upgrade)

Analysts and commentators are highlighting buybacks as a meaningful equity-support mechanism; a Seeking Alpha upgrade argues buybacks could materially boost shareholder value if deployed. Watch buyback cadence and authorization details. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “Outperform” rating, indicating continued analyst conviction and implying significant upside from current levels despite the cut. That retained positive analyst stance can limit downside from the earnings miss. Benzinga

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “Outperform” rating, indicating continued analyst conviction and implying significant upside from current levels despite the cut. That retained positive analyst stance can limit downside from the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release are available for detailed review—key for investors checking guidance details, segment performance and comps. Read the company transcript/summary to confirm guidance nuance and capital-return timing. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and press release are available for detailed review—key for investors checking guidance details, segment performance and comps. Read the company transcript/summary to confirm guidance nuance and capital-return timing. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed Street expectations: EPS $0.88 vs. consensus $1.05 and revenue $1.33B vs. est. $1.38B. The miss is the primary driver of intraday weakness as investors reassess near?term profitability and margin trends. Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Q4 results missed Street expectations: EPS $0.88 vs. consensus $1.05 and revenue $1.33B vs. est. $1.38B. The miss is the primary driver of intraday weakness as investors reassess near?term profitability and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain watchpoints: HGV trades at a high P/E and carries elevated debt-to-equity, increasing sensitivity to execution and cyclical pressure; misses like this can prompt multiple compression until confidence is restored. No link

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

