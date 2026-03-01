First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. decreased its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services comprises about 1.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 88,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $451,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.76.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 18.02%.The company had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

