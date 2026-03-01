Insider Buying: Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$24,800.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Percy acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.60 per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00.

Nufarm Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Nufarm alerts:

About Nufarm

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases. The Seed Technologies segment operates base seeds, bioenergy, omega-3 and seed treatment platforms, as well as sells seeds and oil based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.