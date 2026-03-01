Insider Buying: Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$24,800.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Percy acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.60 per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00.
Nufarm Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26.
About Nufarm
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.