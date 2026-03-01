Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 53,801 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.