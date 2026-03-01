Notcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.92 million and $9.33 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,452,755,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,452,755,868.52051 with 99,429,405,866.90741 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00036648 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $11,085,132.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

