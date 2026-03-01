ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 2,501,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,399,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

ADM Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. Research analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

