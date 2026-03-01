NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

NuScale Power stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.95% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 72.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 686.9% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company outlines deployment plan (ENTRA1) covering ~6 GW U.S. nuclear deployment and says it has ~$1.3B liquidity for 2026 — this supports project execution and de?risking of near?term funding needs. ENTRA1 and liquidity report

Company outlines deployment plan (ENTRA1) covering ~6 GW U.S. nuclear deployment and says it has ~$1.3B liquidity for 2026 — this supports project execution and de?risking of near?term funding needs. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and project milestones — Oak Ridge partnership (AI work) and Romania coal?to?SMR FID advance demonstrate commercial traction and technology adoption. Partnerships and project news

Strategic partnerships and project milestones — Oak Ridge partnership (AI work) and Romania coal?to?SMR FID advance demonstrate commercial traction and technology adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Northland Securities to “outperform” with $21 PT — market-friendly research can provide buying support. Northland upgrade

Analyst upgrade from Northland Securities to “outperform” with $21 PT — market-friendly research can provide buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish features and long?term narratives (e.g., retail pieces arguing large TAM and AI?driven electricity demand) keep speculative interest alive but are highly forward?looking and hinge on commercialization execution. Fool long?term thesis

Bullish features and long?term narratives (e.g., retail pieces arguing large TAM and AI?driven electricity demand) keep speculative interest alive but are highly forward?looking and hinge on commercialization execution. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results missed heavily — EPS and revenue fell well below estimates (large net loss, revenue decline), which is the primary catalyst for the sell?off. Q4 results

Q4 2025 results missed heavily — EPS and revenue fell well below estimates (large net loss, revenue decline), which is the primary catalyst for the sell?off. Negative Sentiment: NuScale launched a US$1B at?the?market equity program — increases dilution risk and pressure on share price while the company remains unprofitable. Valuation and equity program analysis

NuScale launched a US$1B at?the?market equity program — increases dilution risk and pressure on share price while the company remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class action notices and law?firm alerts filed/issued after recent stock drops — adds legal overhang and near?term uncertainty. Class action notice

Multiple securities?fraud class action notices and law?firm alerts filed/issued after recent stock drops — adds legal overhang and near?term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its price target materially (from $60 to $25) despite keeping a buy rating — signals reduced analyst conviction on upside magnitude. Canaccord target cut

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

