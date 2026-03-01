Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.6810, but opened at $7.13. Valeo shares last traded at $7.1850, with a volume of 30,272 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Valeo Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

