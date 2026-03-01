RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $66,786.24 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $66,786.24 or 1.00501817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $121.04 million and approximately $11.79 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io/blog. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 66,717.54834589 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

