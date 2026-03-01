NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004748 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.