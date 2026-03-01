Bitget Token (BGB) Price Reaches $2.15 on Exchanges

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitget Token has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $19.17 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 916,931,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,666,483 tokens. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 916,931,610.97879069 with 699,663,366.01233609 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 2.16373533 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $22,357,965.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitget Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitget Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

