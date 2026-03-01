Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 379,491 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 29th total of 589,937 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Captivision Price Performance

CAPT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Captivision has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Captivision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Captivision stock. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) by 159.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.10% of Captivision worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Captivision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

