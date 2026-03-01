CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,674 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 29th total of 6,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCM opened at $25.14 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

Further Reading

