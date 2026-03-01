Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.3010, with a volume of 111884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GuidedMoney LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Catalyst Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

