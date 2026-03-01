Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,755 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 29th total of 26,349 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPO. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter worth about $157,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million and a PE ratio of 61.59.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

