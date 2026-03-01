Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,902 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 385.7% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 47.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $227.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.9%

RSG stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

