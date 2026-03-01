River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

PEG stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

