TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.11.

Intuit Trading Up 3.7%

INTU stock opened at $409.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

