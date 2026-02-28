TIAA Trust National Association Buys 173,043 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF $EMLC

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,043 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.65% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $26.59 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.

