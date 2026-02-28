TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

BATS IAGG opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

