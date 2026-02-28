Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Raised by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $726.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $750.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

