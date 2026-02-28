Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.60, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $708.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.97 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Macro Bank’s conference call:

Recorded ARS 82.9 billion of Q4 restructuring expenses for early retirements/severance — management says excluding these one-offs Q4 net income would have been ARS 183 billion (FY adjusted ARS 393.7 billion ), but the charge reduces reported earnings near-term.

of Q4 restructuring expenses for early retirements/severance — management says excluding these one-offs Q4 net income would have been (FY adjusted ), but the charge reduces reported earnings near-term. Management updated 2026 guidance to roughly 20% real loan growth , 6% real deposit growth , and an adjusted ROE around 8% (ROA ~1.8–2%), reflecting lower GDP and higher inflation assumptions versus prior guidance.

, , and an adjusted ROE around (ROA ~1.8–2%), reflecting lower GDP and higher inflation assumptions versus prior guidance. Asset-quality is mixed — overall NPLs at 3.87% with strong coverage (~ 119.9% ), but consumer NPLs deteriorated to 5.23% even as commercial NPLs improved.

with strong coverage (~ ), but consumer NPLs deteriorated to even as commercial NPLs improved. Core profitability strengthened as net interest income rose q/q and y/y and the quarter’s net interest margin was 21.7% ; management expects NIM to be near 20% in 2026, supporting recurring earnings.

; management expects NIM to be near in 2026, supporting recurring earnings. Very strong capital and liquidity position — Capital Adequacy and Tier 1 ratios at 30.6% with ~ARS 3.6 trillion excess capital and liquid assets ? 73% of deposits, enabling dividends, M&A (e.g., Personal Pay) or balance-sheet deployment.

Shares of BMA opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Macro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.3822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 13.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Macro Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

About Macro Bank

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

