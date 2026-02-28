Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $2.4550 million for the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.01. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment company that focuses on acquiring and managing single-tenant, net-lease properties across the United States. The company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows by structuring sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with investment-grade and middle-market tenants. Its portfolio spans essential industries such as retail, industrial, medical and office, with properties typically under long-term, triple-net leases that shift operating expenses to tenants.

The firm pursues a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in markets characterized by strong demographic and economic fundamentals.

