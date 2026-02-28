Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 8,400 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $163,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $88,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Zacks Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average is $346.71.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
