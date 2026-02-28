TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.19.
Workday Price Performance
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.88. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,370. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Key Workday News
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Insperity partnership expands Workday into the SMB market with the general availability of Insperity HRScale, pairing Workday HCM with outsourced HR services — a tangible route to new recurring revenue and smaller-account penetration. Workday And Insperity Target SMB Growth With New HRScale Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Healthcare integrations: Kahuna and Skillcentrix will bring clinically validated skills data into Workday for frontline healthcare workforces, strengthening industry-specific stickiness and compliance value of the platform. Kahuna and Skillcentrix Partner to Bring Trusted, Clinically Validated Skills Data into Workday
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and buyback/institutional support arguments note solid Q4 execution (revenue and EPS beat, margin expansion) and argue the pullback presents a long-term buying opportunity. Workday, Seriously, It’s Time to Buy This SaaS Leader
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results mixed: revenue and EPS topped expectations and margins improved, but management issued softer near-term guidance (2027), creating uncertainty around growth cadence despite operating leverage. Workday (WDAY) Is Down 9.0% After Softer 2027 Outlook and CEO Shift Back to Co-Founder
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed — some firms raised or maintained Buy ratings and raised targets, while many cut price targets after the guidance miss; that spread increases short-term volatility as investors sort the outlook. Workday Given New $206.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group
- Negative Sentiment: Significant analyst downgrades and price-target cuts (e.g., DA Davidson to $125, Citi cut to $148, UBS to $130 and multiple others) have pressured the stock and triggered a gap down in early trading. Workday price target lowered to $125 from $250 at DA Davidson
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector risk: renewed AI-selloff and skepticism about how AI will reshape enterprise software have depressed valuation multiples across SaaS names and increased investor risk aversion for names like Workday. Commentary from high?profile commentators has added to the negative sentiment. Will AI Kill Software? Fear Creeps Beyond ‘Saaspocalypse,’ Hits IBM, DoorDash
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction driven by guidance cut and executive leadership change (co?founder Aneel Bhusri returning as CEO) increased uncertainty and likely accelerated selling pressure. Workday Retreats As Fiscal 2027 Guidance Falls Short Amid CEO’s Return
About Workday
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.