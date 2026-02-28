TD Asset Management Inc Sells 110,334 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $43,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CAE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in CAE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 59,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CAE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. CAE Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

